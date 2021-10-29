How Long Has The Queen Been Advised To Rest For?
Uh oh! Queen Elizabeth is officially out of commission for the time being, and doctors have finally provided a timetable for the queen's rest. That means no public engagements and some well-deserved time off at home for the queen. But that doesn't mean she's just going to sit back and relax, as she will continue to fulfill her royal obligations virtually — because who doesn't love a good Zoom ceremony?
News of the queen's rest comes just off her tumultuous month of health-related incidents. In mid-October, the queen canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, per NPR, at the last minute and eventually spent a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations" (via the Daily Mail). The week before, she was spotted using a walking cane during the Royal British Legion centenary, sparking initial concerns about her health.
Though royal officials have ensured her "good spirits," per the Daily Mail, there is still an internal push for precaution surrounding the queen and her health. With doctors now advising the queen to stay out of the public eye, the question remains — how long will she be out of commission?
Queen Elizabeth has been advised to stay home for two weeks
For nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been kicking it as the leader of the Commonwealth. As the royal family's longest-reigning monarch and one of the world's hardest-working people, the queen has borne witness to a whole lot — including the tragic and untimely death of Princess Diana to 2020's Megxit. However, with her health being compromised in recent memory, doctors have advised Queen Elizabeth to finally rest up — to the tune of two weeks.
"Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," a statement from Buckingham Palace read (via the Daily Mail). "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the statement continued.
Queen Elizabeth is tentatively scheduled to return to the public eye in mid-November. "Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13 ... However," as the royal statement continued, "it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."