How Long Has The Queen Been Advised To Rest For?

Uh oh! Queen Elizabeth is officially out of commission for the time being, and doctors have finally provided a timetable for the queen's rest. That means no public engagements and some well-deserved time off at home for the queen. But that doesn't mean she's just going to sit back and relax, as she will continue to fulfill her royal obligations virtually — because who doesn't love a good Zoom ceremony?

News of the queen's rest comes just off her tumultuous month of health-related incidents. In mid-October, the queen canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, per NPR, at the last minute and eventually spent a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations" (via the Daily Mail). The week before, she was spotted using a walking cane during the Royal British Legion centenary, sparking initial concerns about her health.

Though royal officials have ensured her "good spirits," per the Daily Mail, there is still an internal push for precaution surrounding the queen and her health. With doctors now advising the queen to stay out of the public eye, the question remains — how long will she be out of commission?