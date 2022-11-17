Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Set To Premiere Sooner Than We Thought

After making their exit from the royal family in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took on a big project with Netflix. A couple of months after leaving the U.K., the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce an array of content, including documentaries and children's programming, per Variety. Things started well as the couple was excited to tell stories from people around the world. Things quickly went south, though, as Harry and Meghan had complications with one of their directors.

Page Six reported that the couple hired Garrett Bradley to direct their docuseries. However, the Oscar-nominated director had some trouble with the couple after it was reported they did not want to film in their home. Unable to do the work as he saw it, Bradley left the project.

This wasn't the only hiccup in the royals' docuseries, as it was reported to be delayed, per Deadline. The outlet revealed that the backlash that came from the latest season of "The Crown" had shaken things up at the streaming giant. The source shared, "They're rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary." Now, it seems that things have finally gotten back on track for Meghan and Harry.