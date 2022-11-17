Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Set To Premiere Sooner Than We Thought
After making their exit from the royal family in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took on a big project with Netflix. A couple of months after leaving the U.K., the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce an array of content, including documentaries and children's programming, per Variety. Things started well as the couple was excited to tell stories from people around the world. Things quickly went south, though, as Harry and Meghan had complications with one of their directors.
Page Six reported that the couple hired Garrett Bradley to direct their docuseries. However, the Oscar-nominated director had some trouble with the couple after it was reported they did not want to film in their home. Unable to do the work as he saw it, Bradley left the project.
This wasn't the only hiccup in the royals' docuseries, as it was reported to be delayed, per Deadline. The outlet revealed that the backlash that came from the latest season of "The Crown" had shaken things up at the streaming giant. The source shared, "They're rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary." Now, it seems that things have finally gotten back on track for Meghan and Harry.
Harry and Meghan's docuseries will hit Netflix in December
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries was scheduled to be released in early December, per Page Six. However, after certain complications arose behind the scenes, fans became weary about the speculated release date. But, no need to fear, as it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gotten the wheels back in motion.
People has since confirmed that Meghan and Harry's docuseries will be available to stream come December, as intended. The docuseries will be spearheaded by Liz Garbus, who is known for her work on "What Happened, Miss Simone?" and "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," per IMDb. In October, Meghan shared with Variety, "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it." She added, "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."
In 2020, when Meghan and Harry announced their Netflix deal, the couple expressed excitement about the opportunity to share new and informative stories. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said (via Variety).