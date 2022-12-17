Prince William Is Reportedly Taking Harry And Meghan's Docuseries Harder Than Expected
Fans are finally getting to hear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's side of the story with their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." In 2020, people from all over the world were awestruck when the couple withdrew from royal life. In a statement, the couple said, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
Final episodes of "Harry & Meghan" have given insight into the tensions between Harry and Prince William, as William did not take the news of the couple's royal exit lightly. According to USA Today, Harry disclosed details of a 2020 meeting with King Charles II, Queen Elizabeth II, and William. The purpose of the meeting was to hash out options for Harry and Meghan's roles within the institution. However, the gathering took a bleak turn, with William responding quite aggressively. Harry revealed, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father, say things that just simply weren't true and (see) my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."
In the show, other claims about William have shed light on the brothers' rocky relationship. According to Cosmopolitan, William violated a pact to refrain from trading negative press stories with him, which Harry called "heartbreaking." But how does William feel about all of this?
Prince William feels 'very badly betrayed'
Prince William is not thrilled about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries "Harry & Meghan," to say the least. According to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl stated, "William will be taking this very personally ... I think he's incredibly upset, and feels very badly betrayed by his brother." She added that a reconciliation between the brothers does not seem likely. She explained, "Even if William hasn't watched this docuseries, and it's my understanding that he hasn't, he will be very aware of the headlines." According to Nicholl, the revelations from the show will wreak further havoc on how William is perceived by the public, as well as Harry and William's already strained relationship. She shared, "He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms."
But it doesn't end there. According to Nicholl, William is concerned that Harry will spill more secrets about them in Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare." Many people think that the title, which derives from the phrase "heir and spare," is an indication of how Harry feels about William, per Rolling Stone. Well, only time will tell. According to the outlet, the book is set for release in January 2023. Stay tuned.