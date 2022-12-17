Prince William Is Reportedly Taking Harry And Meghan's Docuseries Harder Than Expected

Fans are finally getting to hear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's side of the story with their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." In 2020, people from all over the world were awestruck when the couple withdrew from royal life. In a statement, the couple said, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Final episodes of "Harry & Meghan" have given insight into the tensions between Harry and Prince William, as William did not take the news of the couple's royal exit lightly. According to USA Today, Harry disclosed details of a 2020 meeting with King Charles II, Queen Elizabeth II, and William. The purpose of the meeting was to hash out options for Harry and Meghan's roles within the institution. However, the gathering took a bleak turn, with William responding quite aggressively. Harry revealed, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father, say things that just simply weren't true and (see) my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

In the show, other claims about William have shed light on the brothers' rocky relationship. According to Cosmopolitan, William violated a pact to refrain from trading negative press stories with him, which Harry called "heartbreaking." But how does William feel about all of this?