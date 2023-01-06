Ex-NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Hospitalized After Rescuing His Children In Ocean

Former NFL star Peyton Hillis has reportedly been hospitalized following a harrowing ordeal involving his children. Fans may best know Hillis for playing with the Denver Broncos for two seasons from 2008, before he then moved to the Cleveland Browns. But they're not the only two big teams he saw glory at. For the 2012 season, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, before ending his professional NFL career with two seasons at the New York Giants.

Peyton, who appeared on the cover of "Madden NFL 12," opened up to Bleacher Report in 2015 about his decision to leave the game behind, admitting, "The heartache that I went through on and off the field at that time made me realize what was truly important, and it wasn't football." He also opened up about how fortunate he was to have his family around him, "Obviously football is done, and what do I have now? I have my family." He also revealed he was spending his post-retirement days volunteering as a high school football coach, and appeared happy and healthy in Christmas snaps shared to Instagram by his partner, Amanda Cole, on December 13, 2022.

Now, Peyton's past comments about the importance of his family and taking care of his own children and those in his care hold even more weight, as the athlete found himself in an unimaginable situation when his kids were in danger.