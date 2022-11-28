Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Is The Best NFL Couple - Exclusive Survey

NFL couples can become pretty high-profile, especially if both the player and his significant other are well-known, like Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. According to Us Weekly, former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson was introduced to her husband, Andrew East, through the former long-snapper's brother. The gold medalist was thinking of attending Vanderbilt University, and East was playing there at the time. They got married in 2016 and have both ended their professional sports careers to work in social media full-time.

Simone Biles met her fiancé Jonathan Owens on the dating app Raya in 2020, per People. They used the pandemic to get to know each other and spend quality time together. Since their careers resumed, they have been supportive of each other. The Houston Texans safety popped the question in February and the two are in the midst of wedding planning.

The fans have even begun shipping Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, too, especially after the young quarterback led his team to the Super Bowl in February. According to Page Six, Burrow and Holzmacher met at Ohio State University. She has been supportive throughout his college career, despite him transferring to Louisiana State University shortly after they began dating. She has celebrated her boyfriend's accomplishments throughout his professional football career thus far. But which NFL couple do Nicki Swift readers ship the most?