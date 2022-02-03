The Untold Truth Of Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as an unexpected superstar in the world of football after leading his underdog team to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, as The Washington Post reported. After his first NFL season was cut short by serious injuries in 2020, the young player's chances admittedly didn't look great. According to 247 Sports, he had torn his ACL and MCL, as well as partially tearing his PCL and meniscus.

These days, however, he's looking stronger than ever. "I wouldn't call it surreal, I would say it's exciting," Burrow told ESPN after his team's dramatic AFC Championship win against the Kansas City Chiefs in late January 2022. "I think if you would have told me before the season that we'd be going to the Super Bowl, I probably would have called you crazy. Then, you know, we play the whole season and nothing surprises me now."

One fan has stayed by Joe Burrow's side throughout this rollercoaster: His girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. Keep reading to find out more about this NFL WAG and her life beyond her famous boyfriend.