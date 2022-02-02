The Tragic Real Life Story Of Joe Burrow

The following article includes mentions of mental health struggles.

With the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC Championship and making it to the 2022 Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years, per NBC Sports, it appears that all eyes are on quarterback Joe Burrow. The athlete impressed football fans with an 18-point comeback against the defending conference champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, before winning the game in overtime.

Not only would Burrow be playing in his first Super Bowl in only his second year as an NFL player, but the win came only two years after he won the College Football National Championship while at Louisiana State University. Burrow revealed to the press (via WLWT), "I think if you would've told me before the season that we'd be going to the Super Bowl I would've called you crazy but we played a whole season, and nothing surprises me now." As of this writing, he now has the chance to make history as the first quarterback to win the college football national championship, a Heisman Trophy, and the Super Bowl.

Burrow may be enjoying his new superstar status (decked out in a giant diamond chain, no less!), but this QB didn't always have it easy. Yet he did claim, according to 247 Sports, "I think I am who I am because of the difficult times that I went through in my career. ... If you look at all the quarterbacks that were in the playoffs, a lot of them have gone through a lot of adversity throughout their careers." Let's break down those tragedies that made Joe Burrow the player he is today.