Urban Meyer's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along

And just like that ... Urban Meyer's NFL career ended just as quickly as it began. As a college coach, Meyer was admired, winning three national championships between his tenures at Florida and Ohio State, per NFL.com. Meyer came out of retirement this year to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, but unfortunately, his previous record did not translate to the NFL. Meyer only managed to pull out two wins while accumulating 11 losses, according to NFL.com. Per their sources, there were doubts as to whether Meyer's temperament would work in the pro league even before he was hired.

Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville has been mired with drama, both publicly and privately. And on December 11, Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided it was too much, firing Meyer before the end of his first season. "I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said.

So what ultimately led to Meyer's untimely departure?