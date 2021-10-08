The Urban Meyer Inappropriate Video Scandal Explained

Even if you don't follow sports, you may have heard about the recent scandal involving Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. A video surfaced from a now-deleted Twitter account called @uh_oh_urban of Meyer receiving a lap dance from a young woman in a restaurant, reports The Wall Street Journal. But Meyer received a second punch shortly thereafter, when another video surfaced, this time shot from a different angle. The second video showed Meyer touching the woman's backside. The videos spread like wildfire, sending Meyer into Twitter's trending section, according to RedditCFB.

Meyer held a news conference where he apologized for his conduct. "It's stupid. I owned it," he said, per The Florida Times-Union. "I should not have myself in that type of position. I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction." The Jaguars' owner Shad Khan came down on the coach hard in a statement, calling his conduct "inexcusable" and saying he must now "regain our trust and respect," via NFL.

Now, Meyer's family is weighing in. So what do they have to say?