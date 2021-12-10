Fans Are Fuming About And Just Like That. Here's Why

One of the big question marks surrounding the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" was how the show would explain the absence of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. In the past, the actor made it clear that she had no interest in reprising her role as the demure publicist. Leading up to the premiere of the series, Chris Noth — who fans know as Mr. Big — revealed he regretted tension that arose between Cattrall and series lead Sarah Jessica Parker. "I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," he told The Guardian on December 6.

In 2017, Cattrall addressed her feud with Parker while defending her decision to step away from her "SATC" character. "We've never been friends," Cattrall said to Piers Morgan on his "Life Stories" show (via BBC) while describing her relationship with the other cast members. The actor said that money was not a motivating factor for her decision to walk away from the beloved franchise. "I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it," Cattrall added.

With tensions high between Cattrall and Parker in real life, fans wondered how the show would handle Samantha's departure. Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, assured fans it would be handled delicately. "There is respect for Samantha," she said while appearing on "Today" on December 7. "We would never disrespect Samantha," she added. Contrary to Davis' words, some fans believed that is exactly what the show did.