Everything We Learned From The And Just Like That Trailer

"And Just Like That, a new chapter begins," says Carrie Bradshaw in the new trailer for HBO Max's reboot of popular early 2000s series "Sex and the City." The "SATC" reboot is set to follow the life of Carrie and her friends Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and welcomes back stars of the former HBO series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in the 10-episode revival nearly 18 years after leaving the air.

"We're not trying to youthify the show," Nixon told Vogue, revealing how the series will center the sex, love, and career lives of women in their 50s. "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," added Parker, in her Vogue cover interview. "It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"

But "disappear" they will not, as the ladies of "SATC" return with familiar faces and new castmates to bring the story into a 2021 New York. The new trailer for "And Just Like That" dropped to reveal a few upcoming surprises, including an official release date.