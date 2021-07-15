What We Just Learned About Carrie And Mr. Big's Future In The Sex And The City Reboot

If you're excited about the "Sex and the City" reboot, you're definitely not alone. Fans of both the original series as well as the follow-up films are eagerly awaiting the latest update in the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and her NYC pals, Miranda Hobbes (whom Cynthia Nixon brought to the screen) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (whom you'll also know as Kristin Davis) ... but not Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. Granted, they're not the only characters who are coming back. Although Chris Noth almost didn't join in on the revival, in the end, he decided to return as Carrie's on-again-off-again love interest, Mr. Big.

Those in the know are well aware of the fact that Carrie and Big's relationship was a roller coaster of romantic highs and heartwrenching lows involving everything from modern city fairytale-like moments to devastating betrayals. They did eventually get married ... after he initially went to back out on their first wedding. Eek!

While there's been a lot of debate over the years as to whether or not Carrie and Big should have ultimately ended up together — and that's not an exaggeration, just take a look at what E! News, Medium, and even the show's creator Darren Star and original "SATC" columnist Candace Bushnell have to say about the subject — we've now learned something very interesting when it comes to what's going on with the two in the new "Sex and the City" reboot. Keep reading for all of the juicy details!