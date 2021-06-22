Why Chris Noth Almost Didn't Join The Sex And The City Reboot

What would "Sex in the City" be without the glitz and glam of New York, Jimmy Choo shoes, and the tumultuous love story that is Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw? On January 10, Sarah Jessica Parker announced the reboot, entitled "And Just Like That," would be coming to TV screens after 17 years and we "couldn't help but wonder" where the characters would be now — with Mr. Big being no exception. Chris Noth, however, is sharing that reprising his beloved role in the HBO Max installment wasn't always a sure thing.

The 10-episode revival will follow the New York City women as they've left their 30s and now navigate the "complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s "(via E! News). Production is underway with SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis already sharing pics of the reunion and first table read. Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive PR master Samantha Jones, is noticeably absent as she has long said she's wanted to be done with series.

Back in 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that playing Samantha again is "not for me." "That was part of turning 60," she expressed (via Newsweek). "That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven't I done? I feel that the show was the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies." Did Noth have similar sentiments?