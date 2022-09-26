Why Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers' Relationship Was So Unexpected

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' romance has been pretty up and down ever since the world learned that the actor and football superstar were dating. February 2021 brought the news that the twosome were officially a couple when People's insiders confirmed the big news. But that actually wasn't the most surprising part of their romance. Shortly after that, Rodgers revealed all himself when he confirmed that he and "The Fault In Her Stars" actor were not just dating but were already engaged when he referred to her as his fiancée while accepting the 2020 NFL MVP award, per E! News. Cue gasps the world over.

But sadly, this one wasn't meant to be. Despite going pretty public with their romance as well as splitting and getting back together, things between Woodley and Rodgers seemed to be officially off for good in April. People confirmed they'd gone their separate ways once again, with an insider claiming, "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy."

But why was this romance so shrouded in such surprise?