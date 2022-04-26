Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley's Relationship Might Finally Be Done For Good
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship has been a whirlwind since the very beginning. When the couple first got together back in July 2020, it was just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Before they knew it, they were in a full fledged relationship, balancing the messy landscape of staying together while enjoying their busy careers, per Us Weekly.
With their relationship already on fast forward, it wasn't long (February 2021 to be exact) until Rodgers and Woodley announced they were engaged. That's where the trouble started. Though it seemed like they had plenty in common — they're both very into holistic health, as Woodley likes to eat clay (no, seriously) and Rodgers has some controversial vaccine opinions — by February 2022 they'd called off the engagement. It was heartbreaking news for NFL fans and clay lovers alike, but sources say it was for the best as their hectic schedules had caused them to grow apart, per People.
Within a few weeks of the split, however, there were rumors of a reconciliation, and a very telling Instagram post by Rodgers seemed to suggest he still had feeling for Woodley. Turns out those rumors might have been just that — rumors — as it looks like Woodley is done with Rodgers for good.
Shailene Woodley is over it
They seemed like the perfect match. After all, they both love a holistic approach to healthcare and oversharing on Instagram, but sources say Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are officially over. They called off their engagement back in February 2022, but within weeks they were spotted hanging out in LA, and sources told Us Weekly, Rodgers was intent on getting back together. "Aaron is very in love with Shailene and is trying to get her back," the insider explained. "He thinks their differences don't matter and that they would make a great fit," the source said, noting that Woodley was still feeling things out. It looks like she made up her mind because, as of April, those close to Woodley claim they are never ever getting back together ... like, ever.
"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," a confidant told E! News. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again." Another source explained that nothing dramatic happened, life just got in the way. "They are both focused on their careers," the insider said, "it took them in separate directions."
While Woodley focuses on work, it looks like Rodgers may have already moved on. The NFL star was spotted sitting courtside at the NBA playoffs in April with model Mallory Evans, per E! News. Life goes on!