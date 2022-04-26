Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley's Relationship Might Finally Be Done For Good

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship has been a whirlwind since the very beginning. When the couple first got together back in July 2020, it was just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Before they knew it, they were in a full fledged relationship, balancing the messy landscape of staying together while enjoying their busy careers, per Us Weekly.

With their relationship already on fast forward, it wasn't long (February 2021 to be exact) until Rodgers and Woodley announced they were engaged. That's where the trouble started. Though it seemed like they had plenty in common — they're both very into holistic health, as Woodley likes to eat clay (no, seriously) and Rodgers has some controversial vaccine opinions — by February 2022 they'd called off the engagement. It was heartbreaking news for NFL fans and clay lovers alike, but sources say it was for the best as their hectic schedules had caused them to grow apart, per People.

Within a few weeks of the split, however, there were rumors of a reconciliation, and a very telling Instagram post by Rodgers seemed to suggest he still had feeling for Woodley. Turns out those rumors might have been just that — rumors — as it looks like Woodley is done with Rodgers for good.