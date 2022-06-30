Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Life Post-Aaron Rodgers Split

If all had gone according to plan, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers would probably be married by now. Instead, after a whirlwind romance that began in July 2020, they were engaged by February 2021, and by February of the following year, they were done — for the first time.

"They certainly had their differences, and ultimately their relationship didn't work," a source told Us Weekly in February. "They thought they were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren't aligned." Since they began dating, Rodgers has been marred in controversy thanks to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CNN. Though Woodley came to his defense, and they both share a well-documented interest in holistic health, it seems that maybe some of Rodger's more radical political beliefs were too much for Woodley.

The split wasn't exactly clean, with sources claiming that Woodley and Rodgers were on and off throughout the spring. However, as of June, they are officially over, and Woodley is opening up about life without Rodgers.