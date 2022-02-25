Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Have Apparently Already Reunited After Split

One week after news broke that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had called it quits and broke off their engagement, the exes were seen having breakfast together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, E! News reported. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet, noting that it was just the former couple together and they "didn't hang out too long."

The sighting comes a few days after Rodgers publicly apologized to Woodley for his NFL COVID vaccination scandal on Pat McAfee's SiriusXM Radio show. In November 2021, Rodgers made misleading comments about his vaccination status, claiming he was "immunized" from the coronavirus, when it was later revealed he hadn't been vaccinated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn't realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people ... I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out." Rodgers told McAfee. He continued, "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones." If their reunion is any indication, it seems like Woodley may have accepted his apology.