Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Have Apparently Already Reunited After Split
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprised fans in February 2021 when he announced he was engaged to someone special. That someone was quickly revealed to be Shailene Woodley, whom he started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, per Us Weekly. A month after their relationship was made public, Rodgers said Woodley was the "best thing that's happened" to him during an Instagram Live with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare (via Pop Culture). However, Rodgers and Woodley couldn't make their relationship work and split on February 16, 2022— a little over one year after announcing their engagement.
Though sources have told People that their split was "amicable" and they remain on "friendly" terms, Us Weekly reported that Rodgers prioritized his footballing career over her and the two weren't "aligned" in their interests or political views. That said, rumors have been rampant that Rodgers wants to reconcile with the "Divergent" actor after he professed his love to her on social media — and a new sighting of them together might have added fuel to the fire.
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had breakfast together
One week after news broke that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had called it quits and broke off their engagement, the exes were seen having breakfast together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, E! News reported. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet, noting that it was just the former couple together and they "didn't hang out too long."
The sighting comes a few days after Rodgers publicly apologized to Woodley for his NFL COVID vaccination scandal on Pat McAfee's SiriusXM Radio show. In November 2021, Rodgers made misleading comments about his vaccination status, claiming he was "immunized" from the coronavirus, when it was later revealed he hadn't been vaccinated, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn't realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people ... I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out." Rodgers told McAfee. He continued, "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones." If their reunion is any indication, it seems like Woodley may have accepted his apology.