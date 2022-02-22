Aaron Rodgers Has Sweet Words For Ex Fiance Shailene Woodley
In Hollywood, there are a lot of unlikely couples. While some stay within the entertainment circle, others get their feet wet by dating athletes, and we have seen it time and time again. In February 2021, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers surprised fans when he dropped the bombshell announcement that he was engaged as he accepted his award for NFL MVP. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he shared, adding that he'd found love. At the time, Rodgers didn't give any further details on his big news, but actor Shailene Woodley confirmed the engagement a few days later on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Woodley shared that the "big news" wasn't even news to them because they had been engaged for quite some time.
The pair seemed to be smitten and posted about one another on social media from time to time. Woodley was also Rodger's biggest fan during his "Jeopardy!" hosting stint. In February 2022, however, news broke that Woodley and Rodgers had called off their engagement. "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first, and they were barely spending any time together," a source told inTouch. "She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy." According to another report from Us Weekly, Rodgers and Woodley have remained on good terms post-split. Ultimately, "their interests [and] their political views weren't aligned," an insider shared.
But, it seems like Rodgers still has love for Woodley.
Aaron Rodgers shares sweet tribute to Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers shared a little Monday night gratitude. While the football star's pro career hangs in the balance, the star had a lot to say on social media, while also not saying too much. In the lengthy post, Rodgers shared a series of images from the past year, including one of himself and Shailene Woodley.
"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," No. 12 began the update. He tagged Woodley first, gushing over the special relationship they shared. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like." Rodgers added that he "loved" the actor and was "grateful" for her. This confused a few people, who were under the impression that they had called off their engagement, although Rodgers could still have love for Woodley.... just in another capacity.
The Green Bay Packers star also thanked his coaches and teammates, leaving many wondering if this was a retirement announcement or perhaps an indication that he was leaving the only NFL team he's been a part of. In a press conference (via Rob Demovsky), Rodgers said he would not drag any decisions on his future out too long after the season.