Aaron Rodgers Has Sweet Words For Ex Fiance Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers shared a little Monday night gratitude. While the football star's pro career hangs in the balance, the star had a lot to say on social media, while also not saying too much. In the lengthy post, Rodgers shared a series of images from the past year, including one of himself and Shailene Woodley.

"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," No. 12 began the update. He tagged Woodley first, gushing over the special relationship they shared. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like." Rodgers added that he "loved" the actor and was "grateful" for her. This confused a few people, who were under the impression that they had called off their engagement, although Rodgers could still have love for Woodley.... just in another capacity.

The Green Bay Packers star also thanked his coaches and teammates, leaving many wondering if this was a retirement announcement or perhaps an indication that he was leaving the only NFL team he's been a part of. In a press conference (via Rob Demovsky), Rodgers said he would not drag any decisions on his future out too long after the season.