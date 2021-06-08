Shailene Woodley Can't Stop Praising Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley believes that her romance with Aaron Rodgers was written in the stars. To many, the relationship between "The Fault in Our Stars" actor and the Green Bay Packers quarterback may seem as unlikely as Rodgers being ratings gold as a "Jeopardy" host, but there are no lies here, big nor little.

During a February appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Woodley confirmed that she and Rodgers are getting married. The NFL pro had previously announced that he was engaged while accepting the MVP award during the NFL Honors ceremony, but he did not share the identity of his future bride.

While chatting with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare in an Instagram Live video, Rodgers said that he was looking forward to fatherhood, which he described as "a really fun challenge." Woodley's description of him made it sound like he would make an excellent dad. She told Fallon that Rodgers is "a wonderful, incredible human being," but she took a playful jab at his profession. "I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," she quipped.

However, if what Woodley believes about her relationship with Rodgers is true, she would have even ended up with him if he made a living unclogging toilets in Texas or performing dental surgery in South Dakota.