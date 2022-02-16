Have Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Called Off Their Engagement?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have always struck many as an unexpected match. After all, Rodgers and Woodley made their 2020 engagement public at a time when few knew they were even dating (with Rodgers famously giving away the news at the NFL Honors broadcast). As Woodley told Shape in June 2021, her romance with the NFL star was a whirlwind, saying, "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early." She also revealed they moved in together very quickly.

With an insider telling People that their relationship was indeed "different" and "non-traditional," the first alarm of a breakup sounded when Woodley failed to give Rodgers a social media shout-out in December 2021 for his birthday. At the time, however, the People insider assured that the two stars were very much together. And that seemed to track, as a month earlier, Woodley had defended Rodgers amid his COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

So, why did their seemingly united front crumble? It appears these two weren't as in sync as we had previously thought.