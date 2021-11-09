Shailene Woodley Goes To Bat For Aaron Rodgers In NSFW Rant
There's no doubt that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have had a whirlwind romance that has been the talk of the town. As fans know, Rodgers shared during his MVP acceptance speech that he got engaged, which came as a surprise to many seeing as most didn't even know he was dating. Though Rodgers did not mention Woodley by name, it didn't take long for the media to put two and two together and uncover that the lucky lady was indeed Miss Woodley.
Shortly after, Woodley stopped playing coy about the engagement, confirming it during a February interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." She confessed, "For us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'". The actor also added that she never envisioned herself marrying a football player. "But he's really just so good at it," the actor said of her partner's talents. Woodley also proved to be Rodgers' biggest cheerleader during his "Jeopardy!" stint.
Now, Woodley is showing her love for Rodgers again, this time in an eyebrow-raising way.
Shailene Woodley is sick of the media
Shailene Woodley is not about to let the media go so-called ham on her man without giving her two cents. The "Divergent" star took to her Instagram page on November 9 to share an NSFW rant amid Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccine controversy. Rather than posting to her feed, Woodley opted to let it all out on her Instagram Stories. She included a photo of a man that an article claimed to be the NFL MVP out for coffee. As we know, this is a big no-no as he should be quarantining.
But Woodley lashed out at the outlet, captioning the photo, "Literally ya'll need to calm the f*** down. This is straight up HILARIOUS." She added, "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f***ing men on the streets of LA and saying its him." Woodley then proved her point even further, using a saucy example. "I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger," she added with a winky face. Alright, girl!
In the next update, she shared the same photo, pointing out that the man in the shot supposedly doesn't have hairy hands like Rodgers. Lastly, Woodley added a pic of said dude in his car, stating that it was "cute," but her man would "never drive this." And there ya have it!