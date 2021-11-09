Shailene Woodley Goes To Bat For Aaron Rodgers In NSFW Rant

There's no doubt that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have had a whirlwind romance that has been the talk of the town. As fans know, Rodgers shared during his MVP acceptance speech that he got engaged, which came as a surprise to many seeing as most didn't even know he was dating. Though Rodgers did not mention Woodley by name, it didn't take long for the media to put two and two together and uncover that the lucky lady was indeed Miss Woodley.

Shortly after, Woodley stopped playing coy about the engagement, confirming it during a February interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." She confessed, "For us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'". The actor also added that she never envisioned herself marrying a football player. "But he's really just so good at it," the actor said of her partner's talents. Woodley also proved to be Rodgers' biggest cheerleader during his "Jeopardy!" stint.

Now, Woodley is showing her love for Rodgers again, this time in an eyebrow-raising way.