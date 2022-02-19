How Is Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley's Relationship After Calling Off Their Engagement?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's relationship is over, as the celebrity couple reportedly called off their engagement. One year ago, rumors began to swirl about the actor and the Green Bay Packers quarterback. In February 2021, Woodley revealed the truth about her engagement to Rodgers on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Woodley said, "Yes, we are engaged. For us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'" The "Divergent" actor told Fallon she met the NFL QB during the pandemic, and the relationship grew from there.

The Green Bay Packers QB has been enveloped in controversy for much of the year. During a press conference in summer 2021, the NFL MVP said he was "immunized," giving the impression that he was vaccinated against COVID-19. On November 5, however, after the Green Bay star tested positive for COVID-19, after which Rodgers spoke with "The Pat McAfee Show" to "set the record straight." The NFL star dug himself a deeper hole about his vaccine lie and claimed the "woke mob was attacking him." Woodley went to bat for Rodgers, but the actor's cheerleading for her beau soon fell silent. Now that the public knows the celebrity couple broke up, many cannot help but wonder: What's their relationship like now?