How Has Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Controversy Affected His Sponsorships?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be one of the most successful players in the NFL, but he's had a rough go of things lately. In November, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that he was unable to take the field in November 7's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 3-time MVP has also ruffled feathers due to his controversial take on COVID-19 vaccines when he revealed that got "immunized" in lieu of being vaccinated. The news sent Twitter into a tailspin, and Rodgers dropped by the Pat McAfee Show on November 5 to "set the record straight," complaining how he was "in the crosshairs of the woke mob."

Rodgers also said he was allergic to ingredients in the Moderna and Pfizer shots. Because of the blood clotting issues linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he sought alternative treatments — but as National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health noted, there's "no scientific evidence" to support that these other remedies "can prevent or cure" COVID-19. In the interview, the QB made it clear he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but "a critical thinker," a take many have criticized, as that seems to imply he knows more than vaccine scientists and infectious-disease researchers. Folks are also upset Rodgers potentially put other players at risk, even though other NFL players have also opted not to get vaccinated, as the organization doesn't require players to do so at this time.

Either way, many still aren't in agreement with Rodgers' decision — and this doesn't spell good news for his sponsorships.