How Has Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Controversy Affected His Sponsorships?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be one of the most successful players in the NFL, but he's had a rough go of things lately. In November, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that he was unable to take the field in November 7's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 3-time MVP has also ruffled feathers due to his controversial take on COVID-19 vaccines when he revealed that got "immunized" in lieu of being vaccinated. The news sent Twitter into a tailspin, and Rodgers dropped by the Pat McAfee Show on November 5 to "set the record straight," complaining how he was "in the crosshairs of the woke mob."
Rodgers also said he was allergic to ingredients in the Moderna and Pfizer shots. Because of the blood clotting issues linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he sought alternative treatments — but as National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health noted, there's "no scientific evidence" to support that these other remedies "can prevent or cure" COVID-19. In the interview, the QB made it clear he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but "a critical thinker," a take many have criticized, as that seems to imply he knows more than vaccine scientists and infectious-disease researchers. Folks are also upset Rodgers potentially put other players at risk, even though other NFL players have also opted not to get vaccinated, as the organization doesn't require players to do so at this time.
Either way, many still aren't in agreement with Rodgers' decision — and this doesn't spell good news for his sponsorships.
Is State Farm dropping Aaron Rodgers?
Even casual football fans likely know about "the Rodgers rate," courtesy of Aaron Rodgers' State Farm commercials. But this might be changing, according to Apex Marketing Group, which revealed that Rodgers appeared in just 1.5% (down from 20%) of Sunday night's State Farm commercials, per NBC News. The company refrained from directly criticizing Rodgers, explaining in a statement that they understand its spokespeople "come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues." State Farm added, "We don't support some of the statements that [Aaron] has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view." As marketing consultancy founder Robert Passikoff told NBC News, that decision might come back to haunt the company. "If you're an insurance company, you're supposed to be looking out for your customers and doing the best thing for them," he argued.
Rodgers' future with State Farm could potentially hang in the balance, but his views on the COVID-19 vaccine have already lost him at least one lucrative sponsorship. As of November 6, Wisconsin health care organization Prevea Health announced via Twitter that they had chosen to part ways with Rodgers following a nine-year relationship. In the post, the company indicated that Rodgers' comments contradicted their commitment to "encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19."
Rodgers' additional sponsorships (with Adidas, Bose, and Izod) have not weighed in on their working relationship with him — at least, not yet.