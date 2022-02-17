Aaron Rodgers' Cryptic Instagram Post Might Have Hinted At His Split From Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are apparently no more. As InTouch broke the news about the split on February 16, one insider attributed it to Rodgers allegedly prioritizing his NFL career over Woodley. "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together," the source said. With other sources telling InTouch that Rodgers "got cold feet" about walking down the aisle, a People insider added, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Many signs throughout the course of the couple's relationship might have given away the impending end. Rodgers even told Haute Living in September 2021 that both he and Woodley put work first. "It's a busy work time for her," he said, "So, [the season] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," with the four-time NFL MVP adding then that he and Woodley enjoy their own separate routines.

Hindsight is 20-20, but it couldn't be truer here, as some have noticed that Rodgers seemingly indicated the split a few days ago.