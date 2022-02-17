Aaron Rodgers' Cryptic Instagram Post Might Have Hinted At His Split From Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are apparently no more. As InTouch broke the news about the split on February 16, one insider attributed it to Rodgers allegedly prioritizing his NFL career over Woodley. "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together," the source said. With other sources telling InTouch that Rodgers "got cold feet" about walking down the aisle, a People insider added, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."
Many signs throughout the course of the couple's relationship might have given away the impending end. Rodgers even told Haute Living in September 2021 that both he and Woodley put work first. "It's a busy work time for her," he said, "So, [the season] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," with the four-time NFL MVP adding then that he and Woodley enjoy their own separate routines.
Hindsight is 20-20, but it couldn't be truer here, as some have noticed that Rodgers seemingly indicated the split a few days ago.
Aaron Rodgers might have alluded to his breakup a few days prior
Did Aaron Rodgers allude to his reported breakup with Shailene Woodley a few days before it was reported? Writing in a February 11 Instagram post, he said "Extremely grateful for my life. 17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game." Rodgers continued, "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support." Hmm... off the field? In a year that saw his engagement to Woodley go public and then come to an alleged end (as reported on February 16 by People), the quarterback surely must have been hinting at his relationship with the "Big Little Lies" star.
Some eagle-eyed fans raised their eyebrows high in October 2021 when they spotted Woodley surfing in Malibu sans engagement ring, according to E! News, with Woodley herself revealing in July 2021 on "TODAY" that she and Rodgers were in no hurry to tie the knot. "Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today," Woodley shared at the time. "We haven't even talked about it." When asked what she found exciting about the prospect of her nuptials, Woodley bluntly replied, "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that." Ah, well — the book sadly closes on yet another Hollywood romance.