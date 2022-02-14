The Green Bay Packers May Go To Extreme Lengths To Keep Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tumultuous start leading up to the 2021 NFL season, as the legendary quarterback was so frustrated with the franchise that he considered retirement. "Because they wouldn't commit to me past 2021," Rodgers told Fox Sports in September 2021. He mentioned how the Packers drafted a young quarterback as a not-so-subtle hint that the team was ready to move in a new direction. Plus, Rodgers revealed he only wanted to return if he was "able to 100 percent commit to everything" being an NFL quarterback entailed.

Suiting up for the Packers wound up being a great decision for Rodgers, as a stellar season led to him taking home his fourth MVP trophy. However, that didn't solidify Rodgers' return for the following season. "I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick," the quarterback told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti after receiving his MVP.

While considering his future, Rodgers wanted to ensure he remained at an elite level. "One of the things, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play ... is important to me," he said in late December 2021, per NFL.com. Besides continuing to play at an MVP level, Rodgers also worked out tensions between himself and management. "I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job," Rodgers said. Reports later circulated that the franchise was ready to prove their commitment to the quarterback with an extremely lucrative offer.