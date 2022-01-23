Aaron Rodgers' Unexpected Career Blow Has Fans Asking One Question

The Green Bay Packers' loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff game may have dealt Aaron Rodgers an unexpected career blow. The controversial player and fans were stunned by the loss on January 22, as many expected the Packers to go to the Super Bowl. And as fans are likely already aware, the Green Bay quarterback has made news on and off the football field this season.

During a January 21 ESPN interview, the 38-year-old slammed President Joe Biden for his comments about the "pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Packers QB's criticism came after Biden joked with a Packers fan about Rodgers to "tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine." Rodgers complained to ESPN, "When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes ... that's not helping the conversation."

Rodgers first put himself at the center of the country's vaccine polarization when he seemingly misled the media and fans by claiming to be "immunized." The Packers QB didn't follow NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, including wearing masks, extra testing, and remote press conferences. In November 2021, Rodgers got COVID and confessed to being unvaccinated. But after the recent loss to the 49ers, Green Back fans have one question for Rodgers — and it's not about his vaccination!