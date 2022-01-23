Aaron Rodgers' Unexpected Career Blow Has Fans Asking One Question
The Green Bay Packers' loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff game may have dealt Aaron Rodgers an unexpected career blow. The controversial player and fans were stunned by the loss on January 22, as many expected the Packers to go to the Super Bowl. And as fans are likely already aware, the Green Bay quarterback has made news on and off the football field this season.
During a January 21 ESPN interview, the 38-year-old slammed President Joe Biden for his comments about the "pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Packers QB's criticism came after Biden joked with a Packers fan about Rodgers to "tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine." Rodgers complained to ESPN, "When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes ... that's not helping the conversation."
Rodgers first put himself at the center of the country's vaccine polarization when he seemingly misled the media and fans by claiming to be "immunized." The Packers QB didn't follow NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, including wearing masks, extra testing, and remote press conferences. In November 2021, Rodgers got COVID and confessed to being unvaccinated. But after the recent loss to the 49ers, Green Back fans have one question for Rodgers — and it's not about his vaccination!
Packers fans want to know if Aaron Rodgers will return next season
In late December 2021, Aaron Rodgers dropped a bombshell about potentially retiring from the NFL, so Packers fans are worried about their quarterback's possible return next season. The Green Bay loss seemed to shake Rodgers. According to New York Post, after the game, Rodgers said he was a "little numb" and "I didn't think it was going to end like this."
When the Packers quarterback was asked about his future after the loss, Rodgers said, "I'm going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and take some time away. It's fresh right now, a little shocking for sure. I thought we had a Super Bowl-caliber team. I haven't really let the moment really sink in yet."
Rodgers has led Green Bay to one Super Bowl victory and wanted to get at least one more Super Bowl ring before retiring. Many speculated he wouldn't return after the team lost to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship last year. After the 49ers game, ESPN reported that the controversial quarterback said, "I'm still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it's going to be a tough decision." Rodgers continued, "I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks.