Joe Biden Just Slammed Aaron Rodgers. Here's What He Said

President Joe Biden called out Aaron Rodgers over his anti-vaccine stance while visiting citizens in Kentucky on December 15. The jab went down after Biden spotted someone wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and jokingly asked them to pass along an important message to the team's quarterback.

"Speaking to a storm survivor [in] Kentucky who's wearing a @packers winter hat, @POTUS Biden tells her: 'Tell your quarterback he's got to get the vaccine,'" CBS News' Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O' Keefe tweeted.

Rodgers doesn't appear to have publicly responded to Biden's jibe just yet, but seemingly suggested in November that he had no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show," claiming he was "in the crosshairs of the woke mob."

As for Biden, he's been doing all he can to make sure as many Americans as possible take up the vaccine. "The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours," he bluntly tweeted back in May.