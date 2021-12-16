Joe Biden Just Slammed Aaron Rodgers. Here's What He Said
Can we get some ice for Aaron Rodgers? 'Cause he's probably gonna need it after this total burn from none other than the president himself, Joe Biden.
Rodgers infamously hit the headlines in November when it was confirmed he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was not vaccinated. The Green Bay Packers quarterback had eyebrows raising in particular because he'd previously claimed during a summer press conference that he has been "immunized," though clearly not against coronavirus. He had to take 10 days away from the game as a result in order to quarantine, per NFL, though Rodgers still managed to cause quite the stir when he returned.
Rodgers was back on the field on November 14 in the wake of his mandatory time away, but reportedly "refused to comply with NFL rules," according to Daily Mail, because he wouldn't wear a mask indoors. That meant Rodgers had to do his post-match press conference virtually as he was not allowed to enter the press room without a face covering under the NFL's safety guidelines.
All that COVID conversation about the famous football player was such big news it even reached the White House, as President Joe Biden just sent Rodgers a serious message via a Green Bay Packers fan.
Joe Biden told Aaron Rodgers to get vaccinated
President Joe Biden called out Aaron Rodgers over his anti-vaccine stance while visiting citizens in Kentucky on December 15. The jab went down after Biden spotted someone wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and jokingly asked them to pass along an important message to the team's quarterback.
"Speaking to a storm survivor [in] Kentucky who's wearing a @packers winter hat, @POTUS Biden tells her: 'Tell your quarterback he's got to get the vaccine,'" CBS News' Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O' Keefe tweeted.
Rodgers doesn't appear to have publicly responded to Biden's jibe just yet, but seemingly suggested in November that he had no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show," claiming he was "in the crosshairs of the woke mob."
As for Biden, he's been doing all he can to make sure as many Americans as possible take up the vaccine. "The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours," he bluntly tweeted back in May.