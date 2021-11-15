What Did The NFL Just Force Aaron Rodgers To Do?

Aaron Rodgers raised quite a few eyebrows in early November when it was confirmed he'd tested positive for COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers quarterback's diagnosis caused quite the furore, as he'd previously claimed during a press conference over the summer that he had been "immunized."

According to NFL, Rodgers had previously "sought and was denied an exemption from the NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols" because of antibodies he had over the summer. Because of his unvaccinated status, Rodgers had to undergo extra procedures that his vaccinated teammates didn't have to, including wearing masks, extra testing, and having periods of self-isolating.

It's safe to say that Rodgers' positive test confirmation divided the nation. While some slammed the football star for his stance, many others, including Carrie Underwood's husband and former professional hockey star Mike Fisher, were outspoken in their support of the quarterback. "I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience," Fisher wrote on Instagram on November 6, which inspired a like from Underwood and a bit of an awkward moment at the 2021 CMA Awards.

As for Rodgers? Well, he was forced to take 10 days away from football as a period of self-isolation, but returned for a triumphant 17-0 win against the Seattle Seahawks on November 14. Well, it was triumphant with him on the field at least...