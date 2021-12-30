Aaron Rodgers Dropped A Bombshell About Retiring From The NFL

Aaron Rodgers has made many headlines throughout his career, for both personal and professional reasons. The Green Bay Packers player has been linked to stars like Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick, and in 2021, he got engaged to actor Shailene Woodley, dropping the bombshell announcement during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

Rodgers has also come under fire for a statement he made regarding his vaccination status after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to follow league protocols and sit out for 10 days. Before the COVID diagnosis, Rodgers said that he had been immunized, but it turns out that he did not get vaccinated. The quarterback clarified his statements, sharing that he was allergic to two of the vaccines and opted not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after learning that some people experienced clotting issues.

Rodgers has also been vocal about defending himself against critics following all of the backlash. He took the time to slam naysayers in an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show." "Well, most of these people have absolutely no following, and they come after me and they have zero retweets or likes," he said. "When did we lose the ability to respect somebody's opinion? ... My thoughts on COVID are my opinion. Why can't we have more conversations between people with different opinions?"

Another hot topic has been Rodgers' future in the NFL and what he plans to do in 2022. Could the Green Bay star be hanging up his cleats?