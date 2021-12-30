Aaron Rodgers Has A Message For All Of His Critics

Over the past few years, a lot has unfolded for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In early 2021, the future Hall of Famer surprised fans by announcing he was engaged while accepting his MVP award via video chat. At the time, Rodgers did not name anyone specifically, but soon enough, Shailene Woodley confirmed that she and Rodgers were engaged on an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "For us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny," she told Fallon. "Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while."

Fast forward to the drama ahead of the 2021-2022 NFL season where Rodgers didn't know whether or not he would return to the Packers. Of course, he ultimately chose to stay, but controversy came knocking again when the quarterback got placed on the COVID-19 list. Many felt misled that the Green Bay star said he had been "immunized" even though he didn't actually receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show," noting that he was immunized instead, because he had allergies to some of the vaccines and opted not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after some experienced clotting issues.

Now, Rodgers is coming to his defense again, this time against online trolls.