Gisele Bündchen's Recent Instagram Comment Suggests She And Tom Brady Are Friendly Exes

It seems like there's no bad blood between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, after all.

It was just in October when the NFL superstar and supermodel announced that they were going their separate ways after over a decade of marriage. Following weeks of rumors about the impending doom of their relationship, mostly stemming from Brady's "unretirement," the two took to their social media accounts to confirm the split. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the quarterback wrote on Instagram (via The New York Times). "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." Bündchen also expressed regret at the time, saying that "the decision to end a marriage is never easy," but they had to as they have "grown apart." Still, she feels "blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

In their messaging, they made it clear that there was no animosity between them given how they're still planning to co-parent their children, and now it looks like they really were being truthful based on their social media activity — especially Bündchen's.