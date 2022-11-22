Tom Brady Is Clear About His Priorities After Gisele Bundchen Split

It's been a heck of a year for Tom Brady — both on and off the field. For much of the summer of 2022, the star's marriage to model Gisele Bündchen seemed to be in turmoil. Once Brady came out of retirement, he quickly decided to head back to the field and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But when Brady missed a few days at training camp (via Sports Illustrated), many people began to question the state of his marriage to Bündchen, as they were reportedly having issues after the quarterback decided to un-retire.

In October 2022, the famous couple confirmed what many had suspected all along — that their marriage was over. Per ESPN, Brady shared the news with fans via his Instagram Story. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably, and with gratitude, for the time we spent together," he wrote in the caption, making sure to note that he was blessed to have "beautiful and wonderful children" with Bündchen. He also vowed to put the kids first. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the star added.

Since the update, Brady seems to be putting his money where his mouth is, and he's shared a few posts with his kiddos, including on Halloween. And as Thanksgiving approaches, Brady is making sure that people know his kids are still priority.