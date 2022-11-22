Tom Brady Is Clear About His Priorities After Gisele Bundchen Split
It's been a heck of a year for Tom Brady — both on and off the field. For much of the summer of 2022, the star's marriage to model Gisele Bündchen seemed to be in turmoil. Once Brady came out of retirement, he quickly decided to head back to the field and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But when Brady missed a few days at training camp (via Sports Illustrated), many people began to question the state of his marriage to Bündchen, as they were reportedly having issues after the quarterback decided to un-retire.
In October 2022, the famous couple confirmed what many had suspected all along — that their marriage was over. Per ESPN, Brady shared the news with fans via his Instagram Story. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably, and with gratitude, for the time we spent together," he wrote in the caption, making sure to note that he was blessed to have "beautiful and wonderful children" with Bündchen. He also vowed to put the kids first. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the star added.
Since the update, Brady seems to be putting his money where his mouth is, and he's shared a few posts with his kiddos, including on Halloween. And as Thanksgiving approaches, Brady is making sure that people know his kids are still priority.
Tom Brady wants everyone to know that his kids are a main priority to him
Since splitting from wife Gisele Bündchen, everyone wants to know what Tom Brady is up to. The football star has been pretty candid as of late and his chat with pal Charles Barkley on his widely-listened-to SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," was no exception.
Even though he and Bündchen are no longer together, that doesn't mean that he's putting his family on the back burner. "Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the November 21, 2022, episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me, and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?" The star then reflected on how he's finishing his 23rd season as a pro football player, and he has "a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life as his supporters." He added, "I just want to be that for my kids. I just wanna be the best dad I could be." How sweet!
According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website, they will not play in the ever-popular Thanksgiving Day game, so instead, Brady may have a chance to spend time with his kiddos. As of this writing, his next matchup is against the Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022, just a few days after Thanksgiving. So, Brady should have just enough time to digest the turkey and all the sides beforehand.