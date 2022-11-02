New Details Emerge About The Strength Of Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Prenup
Although the finalization of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce was swift, the details of their October 28, 2022 divorce settlement were hazy. With TMZ reporting that their attorneys spent most of October hashing out the deets, Brady and Bündchen have made it clear their focus is to co-parent as amicably as possible. In an Instagram Story announcing their divorce, via TMZ, Brady stated that he and Bündchen "will continue to work together as parents to always ensure [our children] receive the love and attention they deserve."
Although Entertainment Tonight reported that Brady volunteered with their children at a food bank two days after announcing the split, the terms of his and Bündchen's custody agreement remain unclear. As for their property settlement, there is certainly a lot on the line. The two share several properties, including the $17 million Miami Beach mega-mansion they purchased in 2020, per People. Throughout their 13-year marriage, they also bought and sold multiple million-dollar properties, like the $40 million estate they built and sold in Brentwood, Calif. Not to mention, both are individually worth eye-watering amounts of dollars. (According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady's net worth is estimated at $250 million, while Bündchen's net worth is reportedly $400 million.)
Now, details are emerging about the former couple's pre-nuptial agreement — and with that comes clarity on which party is keeping what.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will reportedly split assets evenly
It seems a prenup was particularly helpful in this divorce. According to Page Six sources, thanks to "an ironclad prenup," Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen resolved their divorce settlement quickly. Additionally, despite sharing an expansive property portfolio, the twosome reportedly divvied those swiftly up as well.
Insiders told Page Six that Brady will keep the $17 million Miami Beach mansion, which is currently undergoing construction. Meanwhile, Bündchen will hold onto their getaway nest on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica. The supermodel also purchased a $1.25 million cottage in Surfside, Florida, a modest property she will reportedly use as an office. (Bündchen also reportedly threw down money on a much larger property nearby, according to Page Six.) As for their children, Benjamin and Vivian, sources claim the couple will share joint custody.
In September, Radar Online reported that although the ex-couple had a prenup in place, Bündchen's inner circle urged her to revise it after Brady inked a $375 million deal with Fox Sports in June. According to an insider, Bündchen was likely swayed by her friends. Either way, the two divorced superstars run their individual business empires — and as of this writing, Bündchen remains the party with the higher net worth.