New Details Emerge About The Strength Of Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Prenup

Although the finalization of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce was swift, the details of their October 28, 2022 divorce settlement were hazy. With TMZ reporting that their attorneys spent most of October hashing out the deets, Brady and Bündchen have made it clear their focus is to co-parent as amicably as possible. In an Instagram Story announcing their divorce, via TMZ, Brady stated that he and Bündchen "will continue to work together as parents to always ensure [our children] receive the love and attention they deserve."

Although Entertainment Tonight reported that Brady volunteered with their children at a food bank two days after announcing the split, the terms of his and Bündchen's custody agreement remain unclear. As for their property settlement, there is certainly a lot on the line. The two share several properties, including the $17 million Miami Beach mega-mansion they purchased in 2020, per People. Throughout their 13-year marriage, they also bought and sold multiple million-dollar properties, like the $40 million estate they built and sold in Brentwood, Calif. Not to mention, both are individually worth eye-watering amounts of dollars. (According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady's net worth is estimated at $250 million, while Bündchen's net worth is reportedly $400 million.)

Now, details are emerging about the former couple's pre-nuptial agreement — and with that comes clarity on which party is keeping what.