Gisele Bündchen Apparently Made Some Big Life Changes Before Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their plans to divorce on October 28, 2022, ending months of public speculation. As TMZ reported, the former couple finalized their divorce on the same day, stating in legal documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Brady and Bündchen released separate statements via Instagram — with Bündchen noting that she and Brady had "grown apart" and Brady insisting the divorce was amicable.
Although rumors have long percolated about Bündchen being unhappy with Brady's decision to return to the NFL, their marital tension was worse than most had initially imagined. Page Six dropped the bombshell in late September that the twosome was living separately in Miami, with a follow-up report on October 4 that Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys. As sources recently informed TMZ, their lawyers spent the rest of October working out their divorce agreement, including property settlement and child custody over their two kids.
The dissolution of the ex-power couple's marriage only came recently, but Bündchen might have started preparing for single life much earlier this year.
Gisele Bündchen was ready to move out long before the divorce
Gisele Bündchen bought herself a new bachelorette pad long before rumors of her and Tom Brady's marital problems began. According to records obtained by the New York Post, the supermodel, using an LLC, closed on a Surfside, Florida, property for $1.25 million on February 28 — two weeks before Brady returned to the NFL. Documents reveal that Bündchen has been quietly remodeling her Art Deco-style house throughout this past summer. Spanning 1,540 square feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage is comparatively humble next to Bündchen and Brady's former $27 million Miami Beach mansion.
Perhaps, it isn't surprising that Bündchen was equipped to move on so early. As a source told People in October, she "has lived her own life for years" because of Brady's busy NFL schedule. "She is not afraid to do things by herself," the insider shared. Moreover, the company of her two children with Brady, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, has reportedly helped Bündchen move forward. "Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around," the source told the outlet.