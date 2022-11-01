Gisele Bündchen Apparently Made Some Big Life Changes Before Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their plans to divorce on October 28, 2022, ending months of public speculation. As TMZ reported, the former couple finalized their divorce on the same day, stating in legal documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Brady and Bündchen released separate statements via Instagram — with Bündchen noting that she and Brady had "grown apart" and Brady insisting the divorce was amicable.

Although rumors have long percolated about Bündchen being unhappy with Brady's decision to return to the NFL, their marital tension was worse than most had initially imagined. Page Six dropped the bombshell in late September that the twosome was living separately in Miami, with a follow-up report on October 4 that Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys. As sources recently informed TMZ, their lawyers spent the rest of October working out their divorce agreement, including property settlement and child custody over their two kids.

The dissolution of the ex-power couple's marriage only came recently, but Bündchen might have started preparing for single life much earlier this year.