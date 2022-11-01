Tom Brady Speaks Candidly On His Focus Amid Gisele Bündchen Split

Is it just us, or does it seem like the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen relationship drama has been brewing for a while? Things between the pair first seemed tense when Brady famously retired and then un-retired from the NFL in early 2022. The star quarterback was absent from training camp with the team for a brief period in August, and he touched on the topic with the Tampa Bay Times. "It's all personal," he said. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on. So you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can."

Bündchen also spoke briefly about Brady in an interview with Elle, as she expressed some "concerns" about him coming out of retirement. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said, while noting it was ultimately Brady's decision. Then, Page Six reported that the pair got into a blowout fight that they couldn't recover from.

Brady shared a statement on his Instagram story via Saturday Down South in late October that confirmed the split. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. Brady continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Now, he's opening up further about the divorce.