Tom Brady Speaks Candidly On His Focus Amid Gisele Bündchen Split
Is it just us, or does it seem like the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen relationship drama has been brewing for a while? Things between the pair first seemed tense when Brady famously retired and then un-retired from the NFL in early 2022. The star quarterback was absent from training camp with the team for a brief period in August, and he touched on the topic with the Tampa Bay Times. "It's all personal," he said. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on. So you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can."
Bündchen also spoke briefly about Brady in an interview with Elle, as she expressed some "concerns" about him coming out of retirement. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said, while noting it was ultimately Brady's decision. Then, Page Six reported that the pair got into a blowout fight that they couldn't recover from.
Brady shared a statement on his Instagram story via Saturday Down South in late October that confirmed the split. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. Brady continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Now, he's opening up further about the divorce.
Tom Brady touches on work life and personal life
Tom Brady is breaking his silence on his split from Gisele Bündchen. The NFL star chose his "Let's Go" podcast as the platform to share his thoughts with co-stars Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. There was a lot to unpack with the question, "What's going on?" Brady answered in two ways: his troubles on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as those in his personal life after having finalized his divorce with Bündchen.
"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said on the show, confirming he's been "out-of-sync." Luckily, he stated that the divorce has been an "amicable situation," and his main two focuses in life are now "taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games." Brady elaborated a little further, saying that since he's a "professional," he tries to focus on work while at work and on his home life while he's home. And at the end of the day, he just wants to be a good dad.
Brady previously shared a post on his Instagram feed on October 22, ahead of his game against the Carolina Panthers that seemed to talk about his struggles on the field. "Time to get back on track! See you in Carolina!" he wrote in the upload.