Gisele Bündchen Reignites Her Modeling Career After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen has been one of the biggest supermodels in the world since she made her debut at just 14 years old, per E! News. Since then, the leggy Brazilian model has worked with big labels such as Chanel and Alexander McQueen, earning her the nickname, "The Body." In 2015, Bündchen made the decision to quit the runway. "I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey. Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business," she wrote on Instagram.

At the time, she was married to NFL player Tom Brady and wanted to focus on him and their children, Benjamin and Vivian, per Elle. "I'm so grateful to have been there in those moments that were really shaping who they are as people," she told the publication. Bündchen shared that since she quit fashion shows, designers have still been clamoring for her to walk for them, but she stated that she felt "zero desire" to return to the runway. However, now that she and Brady have divorced, it looks as if Bündchen is ready to go back to her modeling roots.