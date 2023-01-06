Gisele Bündchen Reignites Her Modeling Career After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen has been one of the biggest supermodels in the world since she made her debut at just 14 years old, per E! News. Since then, the leggy Brazilian model has worked with big labels such as Chanel and Alexander McQueen, earning her the nickname, "The Body." In 2015, Bündchen made the decision to quit the runway. "I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey. Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business," she wrote on Instagram.
At the time, she was married to NFL player Tom Brady and wanted to focus on him and their children, Benjamin and Vivian, per Elle. "I'm so grateful to have been there in those moments that were really shaping who they are as people," she told the publication. Bündchen shared that since she quit fashion shows, designers have still been clamoring for her to walk for them, but she stated that she felt "zero desire" to return to the runway. However, now that she and Brady have divorced, it looks as if Bündchen is ready to go back to her modeling roots.
Gisele Bündchen models for Louis Vuitton
Divorce is not going to hold Gisele Bündchen down. The Brazilian beauty is proving that she's still got it in her latest campaign with Louis Vuitton. As shared by the luxury brand on Instagram, Bündchen is seen holding purses designed by Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama, who had previously collaborated with the designer brand once before, per People. Bündchen is among other famous models, such as Bella Hadid and Christy Turlington, to partake in the campaign.
Prior to her divorce from Tom Brady, it appeared that Bündchen was ramping up her career. According to Page Six, the model appeared on the covers of multiple magazines, with V Magazine being her first after almost four years. She also graced the covers of British Vogue and Elle. Bündchen was also spotted at the 2022 New York Fashion Week, fueling speculation that she was ready to return to the runway, per Radar.
At 42 years old, the supermodel is proving that age is nothing but a number, and 2023 could be her big comeback year.