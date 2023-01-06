Lisa Rinna Remains Calm On Instagram After RHOBH Exit
Lisa Rinna's long run on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is over. In a statement shared by People, Rinna revealed, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" The former "Days of our Lives" star joined the cast in Season 5 and became known for "owning it." Over the seasons, she found herself in the middle of a lot of the cast's drama, such as her feud with Kim Richards and the infamous Season 9 Puppy Gate.
Off-camera, Rinna is just as outspoken. The "Rinna Beauty" founder has caused quite a stir in 2022 with her many social media rants. She then issued an apology, blaming the death of her mother for her behavior (per Page Six). "I have had a really rough time of it. I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she shared in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Perhaps she has learned from her past mistakes. Since announcing her exit from "RHOBH," Rinna has been pretty quiet on social media and her first Instagram post remained drama-free.
Lisa Rinna is staying positive amid her RHOBH departure
After Lisa Rinna broke the news that she would no longer star in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," fans have been waiting for her reaction. Surprisingly, her first social media post was pretty calm. "We had a good run. Love you! See you soon!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a snap of her smirking on the show. "GOAT. Love you, Lisa," her castmate Erika Jayne replied. Producer and host of "The Real Housewives" reunions, Andy Cohen, shared a fan art collage of Rinna on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "An iconic run..."
"RHOBH" viewers are divided about Rinna leaving. "I know most of you despised Lisa Rinna by the end of her run but this truly is the end of an era for "RHOBH" and I don't know how to feel about it..." a fan tweeted. "#LisaRinna & #Bravo part ways. The biggest loss on the network's #1 show ... love our Lisa. She's the ideal iconic Housewife. Not a good move," another shared. Others were happy that Rinna was no longer returning. "DING DONG THE BULLY IS GONE ... NBCUNIVERSAL is trimming the "fat". Next, let's get rid of Erika," a fan shared on Twitter.
Former "RHOBH" housewife, Lisa Vanderpump, who feuded with Rinna on the show, seems to be reveling in the news. She tweeted, "Ding Dong," apparently throwing shade at Rinna's departure. Even then, Rinna has stayed unusually silent and has refrained from clapping back — so far.