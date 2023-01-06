Lisa Rinna Remains Calm On Instagram After RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna's long run on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is over. In a statement shared by People, Rinna revealed, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" The former "Days of our Lives" star joined the cast in Season 5 and became known for "owning it." Over the seasons, she found herself in the middle of a lot of the cast's drama, such as her feud with Kim Richards and the infamous Season 9 Puppy Gate.

Off-camera, Rinna is just as outspoken. The "Rinna Beauty" founder has caused quite a stir in 2022 with her many social media rants. She then issued an apology, blaming the death of her mother for her behavior (per Page Six). "I have had a really rough time of it. I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she shared in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Perhaps she has learned from her past mistakes. Since announcing her exit from "RHOBH," Rinna has been pretty quiet on social media and her first Instagram post remained drama-free.