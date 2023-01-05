Lisa Rinna's Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Is Finally Clear

Season 12 of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was easily Lisa Rinna's most controversial. The former soap star has always been a headstrong personality, prone to confrontation and grandstanding (per Bustle). However, the most recent season was especially volatile. The "Melrose Place" star found herself embroiled in a slew of confrontations with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and most viciously, Kathy Hilton. And, while viewers often sided with Rinna's numerous opponents, labeling her as the aggressor, Rinna's feud with Hilton painted her in an especially unfavorable light.

To recap, Rinna and Hilton threw jabs at each other all season, after Rinna recounted an alleged off-camera "breakdown" Hilton had while the cast was in Aspen (per Meaww). According to Rinna, Hilton also spoke poorly of her sister, Kyle Richards, and the rest of the cast. However, things got especially tense during the reunion when Rinna seemingly backed up Erika Jayne's claim that Hilton had used a homophobic slur, per TMZ. Despite the disturbing accusations, viewers largely defended Hilton over Rinna, who alleged that Bravo is hiding footage of Hilton that would clear her name (via Newsweek). Ultimately, Rinna's storyline left a bad taste in the mouth of some viewers, who have since expressed their desire for Rinna to leave the show (per Heavy).

Now, after months of speculation, Rinna has set the record straight about her "RHOBH" future.