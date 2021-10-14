Erika Jayne Fires Back At RHOBH Fans Who Want Her Fired From The Show

It's been five months since Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" premiered, and nearly a year since Erika Jayne announced her split from estranged husband Tom Girardi. Between then and now, there's been plenty of bombshell revelations surrounding the former couple's finances, specifically related to Girardi's law firm and his alleged embezzlement from past clients. As the drama unfolded, the "Pretty Mess" author was in the midst of filming, and many of her castmates had doubts and questions about the validity of the stories she told them as the scandal broke. Viewers watched all of this play out on the show, and undoubtedly had their own doubts and questions about how the pop star dealt with the accusations surrounding her estranged husband.

The highly anticipated "RHOBH" reunion is four parts, a first for the franchise. In the trailer that dropped, host Andy Cohen is shown telling Erika he was going to "put [her] on a skewer," followed by clips of tough questions including why she didn't leave Tom sooner. When the former Broadway star replied, "Where was I going?" Andy retorted, "I know what you make on this show," leaving fans wondering what other hard-hitting questions the "Watch What Happens Live" host was going to ask her.