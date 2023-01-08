The Tragic Death Of Eight Is Enough Star Adam Rich

Actor Adam Rich, most known for his role as Nicholas Bradshaw in "Eight is Enough" has died at the age of 54. TMZ confirmed the unfortunate news stating that the childhood actor passed Saturday evening at his home in Los Angeles and was discovered by a family member. Although the cause of death is not yet known, law enforcement does not suspect foul play.

Rich became known as "America's little brother," on the ABC favorite, "Eight is Enough," as he portrayed the rambunctious youngest sibling. The comedic-drama series ran from 1977 to 1981 and focused on the Bradford family as they navigate through the highs and lows of a family of eight complete with very different personalities. Viewers watch the cast grow up, marry, and have children of their own throughout the run of the series. According to his IMDb, he snagged the role at only 9 years old but even at that tender age Rich already had several roles under his belt, including "The Million Dollar Man," and "The Love Boat," to name a few. He was the most notable child actor of his time and had minor roles after the beloved series. Throughout his career, he obtained many achievements such as being ranked 73 on VH1's "Greatest 100 Kid Stars," per New York Post.

The unfortunate news of his passing has sent his fans reflecting on his career as well as his mantra, "Life is for living, and I live my life to the fullest every day."