The Tragic Death Of Eight Is Enough Star Adam Rich
Actor Adam Rich, most known for his role as Nicholas Bradshaw in "Eight is Enough" has died at the age of 54. TMZ confirmed the unfortunate news stating that the childhood actor passed Saturday evening at his home in Los Angeles and was discovered by a family member. Although the cause of death is not yet known, law enforcement does not suspect foul play.
Rich became known as "America's little brother," on the ABC favorite, "Eight is Enough," as he portrayed the rambunctious youngest sibling. The comedic-drama series ran from 1977 to 1981 and focused on the Bradford family as they navigate through the highs and lows of a family of eight complete with very different personalities. Viewers watch the cast grow up, marry, and have children of their own throughout the run of the series. According to his IMDb, he snagged the role at only 9 years old but even at that tender age Rich already had several roles under his belt, including "The Million Dollar Man," and "The Love Boat," to name a few. He was the most notable child actor of his time and had minor roles after the beloved series. Throughout his career, he obtained many achievements such as being ranked 73 on VH1's "Greatest 100 Kid Stars," per New York Post.
The unfortunate news of his passing has sent his fans reflecting on his career as well as his mantra, "Life is for living, and I live my life to the fullest every day."
Fans pay tribute to Adam Rich
Adam Rich had much success in his childhood but often avoided the spotlight in his adult years as he didn't like the attention received from a celebrity lifestyle. In the years that followed, Rich had multiple legal run-ins due to substance misuse and went to rehab by court order. He nearly overdosed on Valium in 1989. His career came full circle when his TV father, Dick Van Patten, bailed him out of jail after Rich broke a pharmacy window to obtain painkillers, per Closer.
Despite the ups and downs the Brooklyn native faced, his fans adored him and tributes have been pouring in for the actor following the sad news of his untimely death.
"Very sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend and hero Adam Rich. You may know him as Nicholas from 8 is Enough. I'm just so very grateful for the gift of his life and happy he was able to live long enough to see the Titans Jaguars game," one friend tweeted. While another shared, "I'm incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Adam Rich. I got to know him a little bit last year via Twitter and offline, and he was a smart, funny, and kind soul (and massive @Dodgers fan) who fought back hard against his mental illness. His memory will be a blessing."
