The Tragic Death Of MMA Fighter Victoria Lee
On December 26, 2022, MMA fighter Victoria Lee tragically died at the age of 18. On January 8, 2023, her sister, Angela Lee, took to Instagram to share the sad news and honor Victoria. In a long post, she wrote, "You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out." She added, "Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time." Angela did not specify the cause of Victoria's death.
In her early yet bustling career, Victoria showed a lot of promise in the MMA world. Besides her reign as champion multiple times, she was incredibly committed to her sport. In an Instagram post celebrating a win, she wrote, "I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love for a living!" Now, fans and loved ones from all over the world are reflecting on Victoria's legacy.
Inside Victoria Lee's victories as an MMA fighter
Victoria Lee signed with ONE Championship in 2020, according to the New York Post. At the time, CEO Chatri Sityodtong called Lee, who was only 16 at the time, the "single greatest pound-for-pound female prospect in the world." Prior to her death, the star had a 3-0 professional record. In 2021, Lee won her first mixed martial arts match. Her last fight took place in September 2021. Before transitioning into MMA, Lee competed successfully in Pankration. She won Hawaii's junior wrestling championship in 2019, as well as the following year.
Lee seemed to be very passionate about MMA. In a 2021 video for "ONE Championship," Lee, nicknamed "The Prodigy," expressed her feelings about winning her MMA fight against Wang Luping at ONE: BATTLEGROUND! Clearly triumphant and proud, she said, "This week has been an emotional rollercoaster. It was a lot of pressure but I wouldn't have made it through without my mom and dad. I know my family's all back home watching right now, and I'm so grateful for them."
Victoria Lee's family is involved in MMA
Once Victoria Lee graduated from high school, she decided to fully throw herself into MMA. She told ONE Championship that it was tough to balance training and schooling. She said "it's nice to have all that time in the day just to train. Now I get to focus on just training and it's just a way more enjoyable experience." The support of her family certainly helped her focus. Their encouragement comes as no surprise, as her sister Angela Lee and brother Christian Lee are MMA champions, per the New York Post. Her dad is involved in MMA as well. Following a win, Victoria called her father "the best coach in the world" in an Instagram post.
In 2020, Hawaii natives Victoria and Angela talked to "ONE Championship's" commentator Michael Schiavello about their MMA journeys. When asked how it felt to join her siblings in ONE Championship, Victoria said "It's so awesome that I get to – now I'm part of this journey with them and I get to watch them and follow in their footsteps." Schiavello then asked Angela, who was a main training partner of Victoria's, about her experience. Angela replied, "Oh my gosh, I am so excited for Victoria. The whole family –- we were just thrilled when we got the news and we've been celebrating ever since. Victoria is so talented and I cannot wait for you guys to see what skills she has when she makes her debut."
Victoria Lee was beloved in the MMA world
As ONE Championship took to Twitter to announce the tragic news of Victoria Lee's death, heartfelt tributes from fans came pouring in. One user wrote, "This one is tough. Her energy was felt whether you knew her or not. She was destined for greatness. I just pray she knew that before she left us. That she truly was a light." Another person tweeted, "Condolences to the Lee family. This is such a tragic loss for the MMA community."
As reported by the New York Post, ONE Championship's CEO Chatri Sityodtong was devastated by Lee's death. Apparently, he met the MMA star when she was just 11 years old and witnessed her remarkable personal and professional growth over subsequent years. He remarked, "Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that." He continued to share thoughtful words about her qualities as a human being, saying, "Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind. She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was."