The Tragic Death Of MMA Fighter Victoria Lee

Once Victoria Lee graduated from high school, she decided to fully throw herself into MMA. She told ONE Championship that it was tough to balance training and schooling. She said "it's nice to have all that time in the day just to train. Now I get to focus on just training and it's just a way more enjoyable experience." The support of her family certainly helped her focus. Their encouragement comes as no surprise, as her sister Angela Lee and brother Christian Lee are MMA champions, per the New York Post. Her dad is involved in MMA as well. Following a win, Victoria called her father "the best coach in the world" in an Instagram post.

In 2020, Hawaii natives Victoria and Angela talked to "ONE Championship's" commentator Michael Schiavello about their MMA journeys. When asked how it felt to join her siblings in ONE Championship, Victoria said "It's so awesome that I get to – now I'm part of this journey with them and I get to watch them and follow in their footsteps." Schiavello then asked Angela, who was a main training partner of Victoria's, about her experience. Angela replied, "Oh my gosh, I am so excited for Victoria. The whole family –- we were just thrilled when we got the news and we've been celebrating ever since. Victoria is so talented and I cannot wait for you guys to see what skills she has when she makes her debut."