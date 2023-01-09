Which Is Your Favorite Real Housewives Spin-Off? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
Ah, the art of the spin-off.
One might argue that Bravo's "Real Housewives" is the franchise that launched a thousand spin-off shows. But what makes a "Real Housewives" spin-off a good one? According to executive producer and Housewife Wrangler Andy Cohen, it all hinges on how many balls the Housewife is balancing in the air at any given time. "Phaedra does a lot of other things outside of the 'Housewives' show. Kandi is a songwriter. Lisa has restaurants. So, these are other things that the women do in their real lives that lend themselves to seeing more of them," he explained to The Wrap in 2013. "I think that the women just living their lives, that's what they do on the 'Housewives.' The shows that we've picked up have been because the women have other things going on. Kim's show started with her getting married, which is really the natural way to, it lends itself well to another series, you know?" And that it did. (Never forget the knock-down-drag-out between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her parents... at the aforementioned wedding. Yikes.)
But out of all of the "Real Housewives" spin-offs, which one reigns supreme? Well, have no fear because Nicki Swift is here to break it all down for you!
Vanderpump Rules is the spin-off fan favorite
IT'S NOT ABOUT THE PASTA!
In a survey completed by 587 participants, Nicki Swift found that "Vanderpump Rules" took home the W for the favorite "Real Housewives" spin-off with an overwhelming 186 votes or 31.69%. But don't just take our word for it. As you may recall, the hit reality television series first premiered on January 7, 2013, at the tail end of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Suddenly viewers who thought they were tuning into one of Bravo's flagship shows were suddenly immersed in an all-new world of young and attractive 20-something servers and bartenders who were at the beck and call of their employer, restaurateur turned Beverly Hills Housewife Lisa Vanderpump... and they couldn't get enough! "I think a lot of people feel like they've grown up with this group of people, and they're still there," Vanderpump told ET in 2021. "I think it's almost like the 'Friends' series, you kind of really invest in their lives and you knew them so well because for nine seasons, they've really shown everything and then some."
As for the rest of the survey results, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's "Don't Be Tardy" came in second with 20.78% of the votes, the Peacock original series, "Ultimate Girls Trip" came in third with 19.59%, "Kandi & the Gang" came in fourth with 16.18%, and last and least was Caroline Manzo and her "thick as thieves" family spin-off show "Manzo'd With Children" with a meager 11.75%.