Which Is Your Favorite Real Housewives Spin-Off? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

Ah, the art of the spin-off.

One might argue that Bravo's "Real Housewives" is the franchise that launched a thousand spin-off shows. But what makes a "Real Housewives" spin-off a good one? According to executive producer and Housewife Wrangler Andy Cohen, it all hinges on how many balls the Housewife is balancing in the air at any given time. "Phaedra does a lot of other things outside of the 'Housewives' show. Kandi is a songwriter. Lisa has restaurants. So, these are other things that the women do in their real lives that lend themselves to seeing more of them," he explained to The Wrap in 2013. "I think that the women just living their lives, that's what they do on the 'Housewives.' The shows that we've picked up have been because the women have other things going on. Kim's show started with her getting married, which is really the natural way to, it lends itself well to another series, you know?" And that it did. (Never forget the knock-down-drag-out between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her parents... at the aforementioned wedding. Yikes.)

But out of all of the "Real Housewives" spin-offs, which one reigns supreme? Well, have no fear because Nicki Swift is here to break it all down for you!