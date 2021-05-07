What We Know About Don't Be Tardy's Cancellation

"Don't Be Tardy" fans are in for an unexpected announcement. The hit Bravo series is coming to an end after eight seasons on the air.

The reality series followed the family of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann and was Kim's successful spinoff from her time on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." "Don't Be Tardy" began in 2011, according to Page Six, as just a special for the wedding of the reality couple. Once fans caught wind that newlyweds would continue with a series following their house of eight just a year later, the Bravo family was hooked into more than 80 episodes spanning across eight years.

"We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy, and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes," read a statement from Bravo. "We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While 'Don't Be Tardy' will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what's next." So, what did the Biermanns have to say about the cancellation? Keep reading to find out.