Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Announce Exciting Family News

As hot as "The Vampire Diaries" Damon Salvatore was with human Elena Gilbert and vampire Katherine Pierce, his real-life counterpart Ian Somerhalder ended up marrying a different vampire from another vampiric franchise. Though Somerhalder and his former "TVD" co-star Nina Dobrev dated for three years, per Us Weekly, Somerhalder ultimately married Rosalie from "Twilight" — Nikki Reed.

Somerhalder and Reed first started dating a year after his breakup with Dobrev. The two were spotted together at a Studio City farmer's market, per People, in July 2014 and took their relationship public at Comic-Con a few weeks later. They got engaged a short six months later, in January 2015, and were married in April of that year. The couple work side by side on their own businesses, such as Reed's sustainable jewelry company and Somerhalder's bourbon production company (cofounded with "Vampire Diaries" brother Paul Wesley).

Though the couple keeps their life together relatively private, they frequently share their love for one another on their respective Instagram accounts — and will discuss things they feel are important, such as their continuing friendship with Dobrev. The couple also announced that they were expecting their first child on Instagram back in 2017 and daughter Bodhi Soleil arrived in July of that year. Now the couple has another exciting announcement.