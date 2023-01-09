Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Announce Exciting Family News
As hot as "The Vampire Diaries" Damon Salvatore was with human Elena Gilbert and vampire Katherine Pierce, his real-life counterpart Ian Somerhalder ended up marrying a different vampire from another vampiric franchise. Though Somerhalder and his former "TVD" co-star Nina Dobrev dated for three years, per Us Weekly, Somerhalder ultimately married Rosalie from "Twilight" — Nikki Reed.
Somerhalder and Reed first started dating a year after his breakup with Dobrev. The two were spotted together at a Studio City farmer's market, per People, in July 2014 and took their relationship public at Comic-Con a few weeks later. They got engaged a short six months later, in January 2015, and were married in April of that year. The couple work side by side on their own businesses, such as Reed's sustainable jewelry company and Somerhalder's bourbon production company (cofounded with "Vampire Diaries" brother Paul Wesley).
Though the couple keeps their life together relatively private, they frequently share their love for one another on their respective Instagram accounts — and will discuss things they feel are important, such as their continuing friendship with Dobrev. The couple also announced that they were expecting their first child on Instagram back in 2017 and daughter Bodhi Soleil arrived in July of that year. Now the couple has another exciting announcement.
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting another child
On January 9, 2023, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed announced that they are expecting their second child. "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family," Somerhalder captioned his Instagram post. "Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!" The accompanying photo showed Reed holding daughter Bodhi Soleil with one arm while her other hand cradled her baby bump.
Reed shared the same photo with the comment, "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift." Reed also thanked fans for understanding and honoring her boundaries on social media "especially when it comes to children." She did add though that "some things are too good not to share." She and Somerhalder both asked fans for positivity and kindness, with Somerhalder adding, "The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."
They both know that strangeness from experience. In a 2017 episode of "Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast," via USA Today, the couple joked that they started their family when Somerhalder "threw out" Reed's birth control pills. The joke caused extreme concern from fans over reproductive coercion, forcing the couple into damage control on Twitter. They explained in a statement, "We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end." No wonder they keep their private life private.