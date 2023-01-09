Chris Harrison Accuses Bachelor Cast Members Of Backstabbing Him Before Firing

In 2021, Chris Harrison was fired as host of "The Bachelor" and its spinoffs, "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor In Paradise," a role he held for nearly 20 years (via Indie Wire). Harrison's departure came after Rachael Kirkconnell — who won Season 25 of "The Bachelor" — was criticized for attending an Antebellum-themed party, which glorified the South's troubled history with racism (via Cosmo). The outrage against Kirkconnell was especially swift and eventually led to her breakup with Matt James — the first Black "Bachelor," per Entertainment Tonight.

Harrison came under fire after he defended Kirkconnell against the backlash during a February 2021 interview with Rachel Lindsay — the first Black "Bachelorette," per E! News. It was a decision that didn't sit well with viewers of the reality-show dating competition. And though he soon apologized for his comments, per CNN, Harrison's future with "The Bachelor" was clear by June: he was out. In the time since, a revolving door of hosts has taken up Harrison's previous mantle, while he's mostly stayed out of the public eye.

Using the inaugural episode of his new podcast, "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever," Harrison is finally speaking out about being fired, calling out a few "Bachelor" cast members in the process.