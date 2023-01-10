Fans Can't Stop Buzzing About The Official Cast Of RHUGT Season 4

Get ready, Real Housewives fans, because "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" is returning to our screens for Season 4 — and it's bringing a stellar cast with it. The spin-off of the notorious reality show first kicked off in 2021, bringing together some of the most outspoken stars from the multiple franchises and dropping them off in paradise. It's safe to say tensions soared almost as high as the temperatures.

The first season of "RHUGT" showed Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Taylor Armstrong, and the ever feuding sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga as they headed to Turks and Caicos, where falling outs were served up almost as frequently as the cocktails. "RHUGT" then returned for the second season, dubbed "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club," in a slightly less tropical location (Massachusetts to be exact) and was made up of former stars of the franchise, including Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin. Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Whitney Rose, and Porsha Williams then joined forces for the yet to air Season 3, heading international again on a glam trip to Thailand.

Now though, we've got big news about the fourth iteration of the spin-off — and fans are pretty much losing their minds about the ladies Bravo had tipped to head to Morocco.