Teresa Giudice Says Joe And Melissa Gorga Ruined Their Family For Two Things

There isn't the term "sibling rivalry" for nothing. Over the years in reality television, fans have seen several sibling rivalries play out, including on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Teresa Giudice has been in the franchise from the start, while her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, came a few years later. In the series, fans have seen the siblings' rollercoaster of a relationship play out, especially with all the drama surrounding Giudice's wedding.

Melissa and Joe opted to skip Giudice's big day, and it made plenty of headlines in the press. In August 2022, Melissa and Joe spoke about the topic on her "On Display" podcast, saying they didn't attend for a "laundry list" of reasons. "Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,'" she told listeners. "Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about. Around the same time, a source told Us Weekly that Giudice was involved in cheating rumors about "Melissa making out with this guy," which started the drama.

On the "Namaste B$tches" podcast, Giudice spoke about Melissa and Joe's decision to skip out. "I'm totally fine with it," she confessed. "You'll see it play out on TV ... The way that everything played out with my wedding." Now, she's talking about the root of all her issues with Joe and Melissa.