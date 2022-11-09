Teresa Giudice Says Joe And Melissa Gorga Ruined Their Family For Two Things
There isn't the term "sibling rivalry" for nothing. Over the years in reality television, fans have seen several sibling rivalries play out, including on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Teresa Giudice has been in the franchise from the start, while her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, came a few years later. In the series, fans have seen the siblings' rollercoaster of a relationship play out, especially with all the drama surrounding Giudice's wedding.
Melissa and Joe opted to skip Giudice's big day, and it made plenty of headlines in the press. In August 2022, Melissa and Joe spoke about the topic on her "On Display" podcast, saying they didn't attend for a "laundry list" of reasons. "Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,'" she told listeners. "Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about. Around the same time, a source told Us Weekly that Giudice was involved in cheating rumors about "Melissa making out with this guy," which started the drama.
On the "Namaste B$tches" podcast, Giudice spoke about Melissa and Joe's decision to skip out. "I'm totally fine with it," she confessed. "You'll see it play out on TV ... The way that everything played out with my wedding." Now, she's talking about the root of all her issues with Joe and Melissa.
Teresa Giudice blames money and fame for downfall
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga have been through a lot. Giudice appeared on the "Reality with The King" podcast, where she spoke about Melissa and Joe. She said that money and fame are the two things that ruined their relationship, adding that if her brother and sister-in-law "came on the right way" to "RHONJ," then she would have gotten to "show America how it was when I and my brother grew up." She also gushed over how close they used to be.
"I always say it like this, and I don't know if people understand where everything went to s*** was fame and money ruined my family.," Giudice added. She said that Joe and Melissa only came on the series to get "a nice paycheck," and it backfired. "Not that I ruined the family because I really didn't because when they came on the show, the christening was the first episode, and that was when my brother went crazy on me," she added. Giudice also shared that she used to refrain from watching the show but has recently been watching and seeing what Melissa and Joe have said about her, saying it's "heart wrenching, it's devastating, it's the worst."
The two have been at odds for a while. According to Page Six, Giudice also spoke about her brother at BravoCon, sharing that she was "hurt" by the "mean-spirited" way that Joe said her marriage to Luis Ruelas wouldn't last.