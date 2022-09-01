Joe And Melissa Gorga Get Candid On Cutting People Off Amid Teresa Giudice Feud
With the summer heat comes a lot of drama for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Joe and Melissa Gorga and Joe's sister Teresa Giudice. As fans of the hit Bravo show know, when this trio is on good terms, it's really good, and when they're on bad terms? The claws are out. Fans have seen plenty of drama between the family members, with the most recent fiasco centering around Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Giudice invited plenty of famous names to her lavish wedding in New Jersey, but Joe and Melissa were noticeably absent from the nuptials. The pair has touched on why they opted to skip the wedding several times, including in Melissa's podcast "Melissa Gorga on Display." "I will let all my listeners know this: obviously, there was something that went down at the [Season 13] finale of filming 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,'" Melissa explained to listeners. "Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about." Multiple outlets reported that the drama stemmed from rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe with a good friend of theirs.
Giudice also addressed the pair opting to skip her wedding on the "Namaste B$tches" podcast. "Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming, and I'm totally fine with it," she said, while ensuring fans that they would get to see everything play out on television. Now, Melissa and Joe are OVER it.
Melissa and Joe Gorga are 'done'
Since the drama that went down with Melissa and Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice, the reality stars have been candid about cutting people out of their lives for the better. In early September, the pair chatted about the topic on the "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast, and they didn't hold too much back. "It's time for us to man up. And I think we've done that with a lot of other people in our lives recently ... where we are done taking peoples sh**. I have to be honest," Melissa explained, adding that sometimes she and Joe sweep things under the rug, but they're cracking down this time. "I'm getting to that point now, I just turned 48 years old, and I'm getting that like 'What am I doing?'" Joe added. "I was always the secure one, and chill one, the one and not care, but now I'm like, 'I'm done.'"
Melissa said that she didn't know if this realization came because her kids are getting older, or because it's the season of life they're in, but she did make it clear that she was over the drama. It's not clear if they were referring directly to Giudice, but if we put two and two together, it certainly seems likely. For now, Melissa says she wants to "put it all behind me," but we're sure it will be rehashed once the episodes in question air.