Joe And Melissa Gorga Get Candid On Cutting People Off Amid Teresa Giudice Feud

With the summer heat comes a lot of drama for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Joe and Melissa Gorga and Joe's sister Teresa Giudice. As fans of the hit Bravo show know, when this trio is on good terms, it's really good, and when they're on bad terms? The claws are out. Fans have seen plenty of drama between the family members, with the most recent fiasco centering around Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Giudice invited plenty of famous names to her lavish wedding in New Jersey, but Joe and Melissa were noticeably absent from the nuptials. The pair has touched on why they opted to skip the wedding several times, including in Melissa's podcast "Melissa Gorga on Display." "I will let all my listeners know this: obviously, there was something that went down at the [Season 13] finale of filming 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,'" Melissa explained to listeners. "Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about." Multiple outlets reported that the drama stemmed from rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe with a good friend of theirs.

Giudice also addressed the pair opting to skip her wedding on the "Namaste B$tches" podcast. "Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming, and I'm totally fine with it," she said, while ensuring fans that they would get to see everything play out on television. Now, Melissa and Joe are OVER it.