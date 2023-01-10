Kathryn Dennis' Time On Southern Charm May Be Coming To A Close
Could Kathryn Dennis be saying goodbye to "Southern Charm"? Dennis has been one of the few cast members of the popular Bravo series to appear on every series to date, first debuting back in 2014 in a friend role before being upgraded to a main cast member for Season 2. She's stayed with the series ever since, with fans getting regular updates on her dramatic personal life, namely her altercations with her former partner Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares two children, Saint and Kensie.
As fans will likely remember, Ravenal left the show after being arrested in 2018 for assault and battery, which E! News reported he pleaded guilty to the following year. And it's safe to say the former couple haven't exactly seen eye to eye since then. In fact, "Southern Charm" fans have seen Dennis get very candid about sharing custody of her kids with her ex in multiple episodes, as she gave viewers an insight into what life was really like trying to co-parent and be a single mom.
But it sounds like Dennis' storylines on the reality show could have now come to a somewhat abrupt end, as reports are claiming she won't be on the show when it returns to TV for Season 9.
Why Kathryn Dennis reportedly won't be in Southern Charm Season 9
Sorry "Southern Charm" fans, but it looks like you'll be without one OG cast member for Season 9. Kathryn Dennis' contract has reportedly not been renewed according to The U.S. Sun, with an insider claiming she was let go after allegedly exhibiting unprofessional behavior. "When you treat people poorly like she has, they finally get sick of it. She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot," an insider claimed of Dennis' apparent tardiness. "She treats people like they are beneath her. She can't stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her," the source added. The report came around four days after Queens of Bravo reported that Season 9 had started production.
While Bravo and Dennis — whose split with Chleb Ravenell turned pretty messy — are yet to confirm the rumors, the latter seemingly leaving the show no doubt comes amid what's reportedly been a tough time for the reality star. The U.S. Sun reported in December 2022 that Dennis was allegedly potentially facing eviction after purportedly not paying her rent, marking the third time she'd been accused of not paying rent at different apartments in 2022. Bravo fans will have to see if Dennis returns to the show or moves on to greener pastures, though, as of January 10, her Instagram bio still reads, "I am #southerncharm."