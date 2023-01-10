Kathryn Dennis' Time On Southern Charm May Be Coming To A Close

Could Kathryn Dennis be saying goodbye to "Southern Charm"? Dennis has been one of the few cast members of the popular Bravo series to appear on every series to date, first debuting back in 2014 in a friend role before being upgraded to a main cast member for Season 2. She's stayed with the series ever since, with fans getting regular updates on her dramatic personal life, namely her altercations with her former partner Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares two children, Saint and Kensie.

As fans will likely remember, Ravenal left the show after being arrested in 2018 for assault and battery, which E! News reported he pleaded guilty to the following year. And it's safe to say the former couple haven't exactly seen eye to eye since then. In fact, "Southern Charm" fans have seen Dennis get very candid about sharing custody of her kids with her ex in multiple episodes, as she gave viewers an insight into what life was really like trying to co-parent and be a single mom.

But it sounds like Dennis' storylines on the reality show could have now come to a somewhat abrupt end, as reports are claiming she won't be on the show when it returns to TV for Season 9.