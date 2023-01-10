Sister Wives' Kody And Meri Brown Confirm Their Marriage Is Officially Over
The fairytale has ended for Kody and Meri Brown, making her the latest spiritual wife to flee the stable along with Christine and Janelle Brown. "Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine announced in November 2021, via Instagram. The couple was spiritually married for 25 years and share six children together, per People. It's safe to say there's no love lost between the two, as Kody threw some serious shade and couldn't resist twisting the knife into Christine's back during the "Sister Wives" Season 17 premiere.
"OK, so we can unravel this further because it's true that I wasn't attracted to you when we got married," he told her (via Insider). "I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time," he added. Ouch! Kody also didn't hold back when it came to slamming Christine during the "Sister Wives: One on One" special. "She's a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he claimed.
Hopefully, Meri will fare better. Rumors of relationship woes began swirling in 2021; still, she denied there was trouble in paradise. "Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," she wrote on Instagram. "But here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed. I have 30 years in this," Meri insisted. However, in January 2022, Sister Wives' Kody and Meri Brown confirmed their marriage is officially over.
Kody and Meri Brown are brimming with love and respect
Kody and Meri Brown posted a joint statement on Instagram confirming their split. They explained that they were "compelled to tell [their own] truth" following "an unapproved press release" announcing that they had gone their separate ways. Kody and Meri insisted they're "committed to kindness and respect to each other." Meanwhile, Meri declared on Instagram: "Today I reclaim my power." Ironically, the last post on Kody's account had been the announcement that his and Christine Brown's spiritual marriage was over. "I have a large amount of love and respect for her," Kody vowed (apparently with fingers crossed behind his back).
Kody and Meri met at church when they were just teenagers. "I was a little taken with Kody right off the bat," she admitted in the 2012 book, "Becoming Sister Wives" (via Entertainment Tonight). "He was definitely cute, and had a great attitude." They walked down the aisle in 1991, however, Meri was downgraded to a spiritual wife after Robyn Brown arrived on the scene, and Kody divorced Meri to legally marry Robyn. Confused? You will be.
When Janelle Brown met Kody, it was also love at first sight, despite already being married — to Meri's brother. "When he walked into the room, I looked at him and had that feeling of remembering something I had forgotten. It was a singular experience," Janelle confessed in her show bio, per InTouch. She ended the experience by walking away in December 2022.