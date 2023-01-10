Sister Wives' Kody And Meri Brown Confirm Their Marriage Is Officially Over

The fairytale has ended for Kody and Meri Brown, making her the latest spiritual wife to flee the stable along with Christine and Janelle Brown. "Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine announced in November 2021, via Instagram. The couple was spiritually married for 25 years and share six children together, per People. It's safe to say there's no love lost between the two, as Kody threw some serious shade and couldn't resist twisting the knife into Christine's back during the "Sister Wives" Season 17 premiere.

"OK, so we can unravel this further because it's true that I wasn't attracted to you when we got married," he told her (via Insider). "I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time," he added. Ouch! Kody also didn't hold back when it came to slamming Christine during the "Sister Wives: One on One" special. "She's a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he claimed.

Hopefully, Meri will fare better. Rumors of relationship woes began swirling in 2021; still, she denied there was trouble in paradise. "Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," she wrote on Instagram. "But here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed. I have 30 years in this," Meri insisted. However, in January 2022, Sister Wives' Kody and Meri Brown confirmed their marriage is officially over.